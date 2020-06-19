Henry Harrison "Harry" Campbell III
1940 - 2020
Lubbock- Henry "Harry" Harrison Campbell passed away on June 15, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 79 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
