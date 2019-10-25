|
Seminole- Funeral services for Henry J. Cheuvront, 79, of Seminole will be conducted Friday, October 25, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the M.S. Doss Community Chapel with Bro. Ray Young officiating. Interment will follow in the M.S. Doss Mausoleum with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Tuesday, October 22nd in Seminole.
Henry was raised near Durant, Oklahoma. He graduation from Southeastern State College in 1962 and obtained his Master's Degree in 1966 from the University of Oklahoma. He served in the Army Reserves from 1959-1966. He and Jody moved to Gaines County in 1967 to begin his farming career. Henry was an original owner of Ocho Gin and is now a co-owner of Oasis Gin. He was involved numerous organizations and associations including The Walk to Emmaus and Prison Ministry in Lamesa and Hobbs, was the president of the Gaines County Livestock Assn. for many years, and he loved to be outdoors taking care of his animals and growing his asparagus patch. Henry was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy Cops.
Henry is survived by his wife Jody Cheuvront of Seminole; three sons Jud Cheuvront and Tori of Seminole, Justin Cheuvront and Darcy of Eagle, Idaho and Jevon Cheuvront and Stacey of Seminole; his one sister Vera Beaubien of Seminole; along with six grandsons and one granddaughter; and two grand daughters-in-law.
Family suggests memorials be made to New Mexico Christian Children Home, 1356 New Mexico Hwy 236, Portales, New Mexico 88130-9411.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019