Lubbock - Henry Atkinson, 85
Henry Lee Atkinson of New Deal Texas passed away on Sunday April 19th surrounded by family after a brief illness. A restricted service was held at Resthaven in Lubbock on Thursday April 23rd. Henry (better known as Pa) was born on November 3rd in Coleman Texas and raised by parents Rob and Ruby Atkinson. Henry moved to the Lubbock area and earned his Plumbers License. He proudly spent a large portion of his Career training plumbers and managing construction projects at Methodist (Covenant) and UMC Hospitals. Henry Married Gwenette in February of 1977 and raised a wonderful family in New Deal. His favorite things to do were playing with Grand & Great Grandchildren and watching a good Western Movie. Hobbies included raising horses, cattle and trimming trees. Henry served on the New Deal City council for many years and the New Deal ISD School Board. He also served as a Deacon at the New Deal Church of Christ. Survivors include his Wife Gwenette Atkinson, Sister Peggy Townsend, Son Kerry & Karen Miller, Son Scott & Heather Miller, Son Scotty & Brenda Atkinson, Son Rocky Atkinson and Daughter Suzanne and Junior Baker. Pa was blessed with 21 Grandchildren, 46 Great Grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. We are asking friends to donate to the American Cancer institute rather than sending flowers.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020