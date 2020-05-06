Home

Visitation
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Henry Lee Goodwyn


1959 - 2020
Lubbock- 61 passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Henry was born February 19, 1959 to the parents of Henry Goodwyn and Doris Caraway. He attended Lubbock Public School. He worked for Hurly Packing Company. Henry leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Henry Morrison and Jeremy Morrison; two sisters, Ruby Goodwyn-Robinson and Goldie Goodwyn-Vaughan; five grandchildren; two aunts, Mary Roberts and Gwen Williams; one uncle Robert Caraway; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
