Lubbock- Henry Ovalle passed away on July 13, 2020 at Covenant Medical Center at the age of 62. He was the husband of Ida C. Martinez Ovalle. They married on May 29, 2004 in Harlingen, Texas and shared 16 years of marriage. Henry was born on March 11, 1958 in El Paso to Herminia and Tiburcio Ovalle. He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He attended the University of California at Irvine and St Phillips College in San Antonio. He was employed with DGA in Ahaheim Hills, California as a Digital Graphics Artist. He also worked at the Texas Tech Physical Plant as an Operator and in the private sector as a caregiver.Henry enjoyed gardening, computer technology, real estate, his cats and dogs, cooking, nutrition, world history, and his family. He was a gifted artist whose artwork has been published in children's books and sold in major national retail stores. Henry will be remembered for his gentle demeanor, kindness, patience, and generous soul. He believed in helping others and validating the worth of those around him. He had a way of lifting the spirits of anyone he came in contact with, and he displayed genuine interest in them. He was a true gentleman, chivalrous and gracious, and he will be profoundly missed by those who loved him.Henry is survived by his wife Ida, who met and fell in love with him in 1977; his children, son Michael A. Ramirez and daughter Rachel C. Aranda and her husband Jesse; and his mother, Herminia Ovalle. His siblings include his brother Reyes Ovalle; his sister Rosa Wright; his sister Elodia McBride and her husband Dan; his brother Carlos Ovalle; and his sister Gloria McCarty and her husband Ron. His in-laws were his family as well; they include his mother-in-law Gavina Martinez, brother-in-law Oscar Martinez and his wife Yolanda, and sister-in-law Cynthia Martinez. His many nieces and nephews were a source of joy and pride to him. Henry is preceded in death by his father, Tiburcio Ovalle and father-in-law Alejandro R. Martinez.Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Guajardo Funeral Chapels, 407 N. University, Lubbock, Texas, 79415. The rosary will begin at 10:00 am with Mass to follow. Burial will be immediately after at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park, 15602 Loop 493, South US 87 at the Woodrow exit. Father Peter will officiate.