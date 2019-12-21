Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Henry Pope


1934 - 2019
Henry Pope Obituary
Lubbock- Henry Pope passed away on December 19, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside service to celebrate his life of 85 years will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Henry Pope was born on February 24, 1934, to the late Isaac and Nannie Pope in Carlsbad, TX. Henry married Billie Posey on April 11, 1953, in San Angelo, Texas. Henry served in the US Air Force and retired from Canadian River Municipal Water Authority. He enjoyed his time at Pleasant Valley RV Park in Salida, CO and hunting at his ranch with his grandchildren. His hobbies included attending horse races and reading. Henry loved entertaining friends and family and serving barbecue with his secret sauce. He will be missed.

Survivors include his wife, Billie; two daughters, Sherry (Buddy) Cooper of Wolfforth, Susie (Raymond) Peznowski of Lubbock; grandchildren, Ryan (Kaki) Cooper, Katie (Ryan) Heinrich, Jason Moncrief, and Brent (Brandy) Keith; sister, Patsy Berry; a niece, Mollie (Monroe) Dierschke; along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

The family of Henry Pope has designated Cooper United Methodist Church, 16612 Texas 493 Loop, Lubbock, Texas 79423, for memorial contributions donated in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
