Lubbock- Our loving husband, father, grandfather, Henry Vargas, 66, went to be with our heavenly Lord on July 22, 2019. Henry was born in Seagraves to the late Samuel D. Vargas and Siria Montes on October 16th 1952. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1972 and served nine years of active duty. He received the National Defense Service Medal for joining during a time of War. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Letters of Appreciation, and made Rifle Expert every rifle qualification period. He returned to Lubbock after his discharge. He married Glenda Bingham of Spur on August 2, 1986. He worked at Lubbock Audio Visual for 30 years as the Chief Engineer. He was a selfless man who gave to everyone he loved without ever expecting anything in return. His light will never be dimmed. Henry is survived by his loving wife Glenda Vargas of Lubbock; his loving daughter Laura Kolkman and husband Jesse; grandson Sean Henry Kolkman of Euless; three brothers Fernando Vargas of Big Spring, Sam Vargas and Rudy Vargas of O'Donnell; five sisters Eva Cantu, Jo Gilead, Linda Vargas of O'Donnell, Amelia Lockwood of Lubbock, and Frances Fandel of San Angelo. He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Siria Vargas and siblings Fermin Vargas and Rosalinda Vargas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019