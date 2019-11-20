|
|
Lubbock- Herbert C. Tims, Jr. who made a difference in so many lives, has gone to his heavenly home on November 17, 2019 at the age of 83.
Mr. Tims was employed by KCBD-TV for 50 years, as a commercial photographer.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy C. Tims.
He leaves his wife of 61 years, Melva L Tims; son, Robby C. Tims; adopted son, Caleb Tims; daughter, Melonie K. Harmon; two granddaughters, Kelsie Gillman, and Kristin Tims; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jeannie White.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to his favorite charity: Children's Miracle Network.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019