Heriberto Lopez Martinez Obituary
Lubbock- Heriberto Lopez Martinez, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on December 18, 1932 in in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Lorenzo Martinez and Amalia Lopez.

He was married to Beatrice Riojas for 65 years and they owned and operated the Sweet Shop Bakery in Levelland, TX for 33 years. He was known by family and friends as Abuelo.

Heriberto was preceded in death by a son, Lorenzo Martinez; and a daughter, Sylvia Martinez

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice; daughters, Hortencia Gonzales, Guadalupe Rodriguez and husband Ramon; sons, Heriberto Martinez, Jr. and wife Melanie, Moises Martinez, Carlos Martinez and wife Nancy, Mario Martinez and wife Alice, and Lorenzo Martinez and wife Christina; 10 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with a Rosary being recited by Ramon Rodriguez at 7:00 p.m. in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 also in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel, Lorenzo Martinez officiating.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be, grandsons: Seth Martinez, Marc Martinez, Lorenzo Martinez Jr., Thomas Martinez, Michael Rodriguez Jr., Margie Martinez, Victor Garza, and Zeke Sanchez.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019
