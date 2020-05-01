Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Ford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Lee Ford


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Lee Ford Obituary
Lubbock- 85 passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4-6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Herman was born October 22, 1934 in Hawkins, TX to Robert Finch and Hattie Hollins. He was employed at the Lubbock State School where he retired in 2001. He leaves to cherish is memory; his wife, Geneva "Rosie Lee' Ford; 5 sons, Lee (Kim), Robert (Debra), George, David (Laura) and Donnie, Sr.; 6 daughters, Helen, Gloria, Hattie, Patricia, Dorothy Chatman, and Retha Niblett; 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -