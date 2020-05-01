|
Lubbock- 85 passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4-6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Herman was born October 22, 1934 in Hawkins, TX to Robert Finch and Hattie Hollins. He was employed at the Lubbock State School where he retired in 2001. He leaves to cherish is memory; his wife, Geneva "Rosie Lee' Ford; 5 sons, Lee (Kim), Robert (Debra), George, David (Laura) and Donnie, Sr.; 6 daughters, Helen, Gloria, Hattie, Patricia, Dorothy Chatman, and Retha Niblett; 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020