Lubbock- Herman Lorenz died Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born in La Grange, Texas on April 18, 1927 to Herman and Martha Lorenz. He was the second youngest of twelve children. He moved to the New Deal area in 1948 where he began farming. Herman married the love of his life, Irma Mertink, on December 21, 1952 in Serbin, Texas. Together, he and Irma formed Lorenz Farms where they farmed cotton and raised registered Duroc hogs. Herman was a director for the National Duroc Association for many years. He was also the mayor of New Deal from 1980 to 1986. He retired from farming but continued to manage the farms and raised cattle as a hobby. He was a lifelong Lutheran and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by two daughters - Beverly (Artie) Limmer and Carrie (Dale) Odom, four grandsons - Austin Limmer, Colton (Tatiana) Limmer, Landry (Christine) Odom, and Weston Odom, one brother - Marvin Lorenz of Giddings, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife Irma and daughter Cherisse Byrd.
A private family remembrance celebration will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Bayer Museum of Agriculture in Lubbock, Texas, Lubbock Meals on Wheels, or your favorite charity
.
Herman was always a good and kind man. A bit of a perfectionist, he expected the best of himself and worked diligently to produce the best. He often turned the other cheek and forgave a misdeed. He looked for the good in all people and in all things.
Take a moment to remember Herman by dancing with your sweetheart, admiring a green field, smelling the sweet rain as it falls, playing dominoes or a game of cards, or fishing with your children, grandchildren, or friends. Remember those you love.