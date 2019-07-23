|
Lubbock- 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Herminia was born in January 17, 1947 to Lupe Lara and Juanita Alonzo. Herminia loved to cook, travel and attend church. Herminia leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Ray Davis; seven daughters, Sandra Segura (Paul), Margaret Davis, Sheila Ochoa (Simon), Eva Villa (David), Cindy, Becky Vasquez (Ernest), and Brenda Davis (Alex Lopez); two sons, David Davis (Hilda) and Raymond Davis; 33 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dream Center. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Viewing will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. and Rosary will follow from 6 to 7 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019