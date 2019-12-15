Home

Herschel Leon Pruitt


1925 - 2019
Kingsland, Texas- Herschel Leon Pruitt passed away on December 10, 2019. Born August 24, 1925 to Charles Grady Henry Pruitt and Bessie Jewel Monroe Pruitt in Littlefield, Texas. Hershel enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 during WWII. Petty Officer Pruitt saw seven major battles by the age of nineteen. Driving his Higgins boat, he witnessed the horror of the Battle of Iwo Jima and the victorious, history-making moment the flag was raised on Mt. Suribachi. He later settled in Lubbock and became one of the most highly regarded paint contractors in the area. His clientele included the Texas Tech Library, many historical buildings in downtown Lubbock and countless local upscale homes. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Lubbock and Highland Lakes Baptist in Kingsland. Survived by wife Nancy Hancock Pruitt of Kingsland, Texas; daughter Carma Le'Ann Pruitt of Kingsland; son Rev. Rod Pruitt and wife Kathy of San Antonio, Texas; brother Jon Mac Pruitt of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren Holly Ca?lar of Lubbock, Texas, Anthony Burton of Kingsland, Aubrey Pruitt, Andrew Pruitt and wife Sandra, and Russell Pruitt and wife Bonnie all of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Leigh Balkovec of Corpus Christi; eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Dale Pruitt, a set of twins at birth, granddaughter Teresa Seidel, and grandson-in-law Tankut Ca?lar. Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Highland Lakes Baptist Church, 716 RR 2900, in Kingsland. An online registry may be signed at www.PutnamCares.com. Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas, 78639. (325) 388-0008.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
