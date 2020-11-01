1/1
Homer E. and Jo Jones
Lubbock- Homer E. Jones, Sr., a WWII Veteran and ex-POW, along with his loving bride of 74 years, Jo, will be laid to rest Saturday, November 7, 2020. The private family burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at the Brownfield Cemetery. Jo and Homer were life-long West Texans, born, reared, and married in Slaton, before living in Wellman for 52 years, then moving to Lubbock in 2000. Homer was Wellman's first and only Vocational Agriculture teacher for 35 years and was a Minister of the Lord's word at several congregations of the Churches of Christ, including Wellman, Graham Chapel, Grassland, and others. He was also a farmer, store clerk, cotton gin employee, husband, father of five, teacher of two generations, friend, and patriot. Jo was a bank teller in Wilson, Assistant Post Mistress in Wellman, store clerk, devoted wife, doting mother of five, and faithful friend. Above all, both loved God, and His word, were examples of Christ's teachings, cherished and loved each other, their children, family, friends, community, and The United States of America. They will be truly missed. A public celebration of Jo and Homer's lives will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock or South Plains Honor Flight.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
