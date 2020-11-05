Lubbock- 72 passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Howard was born to Howard Bartee, Sr. and Nellie Mae Scott on October 4, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio. Howard joined the United States Army after graduating from Floydada High School. He received a purple heart award and he was an E 5 Sergeant. He was a member of Friendship Holy Baptist Church. Howard leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Katie Fay Bartee; one son, Robert Pittman; one daughter, Michelle Homes; special daughters, Alexia Riddick, Sherry Adams, Mika Jones, and Lisa Jones; one brother, Tommy Lee Bartee; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.