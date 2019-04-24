|
Vernal, UT- Our beloved brother Howard DeVon Eikenberry, Jr. passed away after a long illness on December 15, 2018 in Vernal, Utah where he resided the past 4 years. Born on April 26, 1966 to Betty Jo and Howard DeVon Eikenberry, Sr. at Reese Air Force Base Hospital in Lubbock. To his family, he was known as DeVon or Von. Younger brother to Donna Lyon, Janie Gray, Patricia Luffel, Michael Waller, and Lori DiMattia. He had four nieces, three nephews, five great-nieces and three great-nephews. He graduated in 1984 from Coronado High School. A friendly, kind and gentle person who had a great sense of humor and loved to tease. He had an immense love for dogs. He enjoyed collecting stamps, coins and attending plays. Fondly remembered during his early childhood as the precocious little brother while sitting next to you would hold your ear and suck his thumb. He will be greatly missed and we will always carry his memory in our hearts. Graveside Memorial services will be held April 26, 2019 at 11 am at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019