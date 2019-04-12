Lubbock- Howard L. Stanley went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 10, 2019 following a short illness. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 6 to 8 pm, today, April 12, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 87 years at 10 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 pm in the Quanah Memorial Park in Quanah TX. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Howard's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Howard was born on September 7, 1931 in Henrietta, TX, to Lee R. and Mildred Stanley. He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1948. He then graduated from Texas A&M University in 1952 earning an Accounting degree and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Howard married Doris Ann Berry of Quanah in May of 1952. The following two years Howard served in the military. He and Doris spent the first few years of his accounting career in Midland, TX, moving to Quanah in 1961 where he opened his CPA practice. While in Quanah, Howard also served on the Greenbelt Water Board for several years. In 1978, he and Doris moved to Cheyenne, WY, and eventually worked for the State of Wyoming for 20 years as a state auditor. He loved his time in Wyoming and enjoyed traveling the state and surrounding areas. In 1998, Howard and Doris moved to Lubbock, TX, to be closer to children and grandchildren where they spent their remaining years.



Howard knew Jesus as his Savior at an early age and was a faithful servant of the church in many capacities over the years including treasurer and Jr. & Sr. High Sunday School teacher. It's this relationship that carried him through life and gives his survivors comfort as they celebrate his life of 87 years.



Howard was preceded in death by his bride of 63 years, Doris, in December, 2015. He is survived by 4 children and their wives Lee Stanley and wife, Anne, of Amarillo; Donna Sellers of Brownfield, Dan Stanley and wife, Theresa, of Tucson, AZ; and Darrell Stanley and wife, Carol, of College Station. Howard's grandchildren include Nicole Sellers, Natasha Wise, Dustin Sellers, Brandon Stanley, Matthew Stanley, Andrew Stanley and Lincoln Stanley. Great-grandchildren include Kayden, Zoye and Sayge Wise, and Ryker Sellers. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019