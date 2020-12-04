Lubbock- 46 passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Howard was born to Jerlene Upshaw and Howard Palmer, II on December 5, 1973, in Lubbock, TX. Howard is survived by his parents, Jerlene Upshaw and Howard Palmer, II; siblings, Wendell (Treva) Upshaw, Gary (Brenda) Upshaw Terry (Sandra) Upshaw, and Timothy (DeAnna) Upshaw; three children, Zavontay Palmer, Jasmine Palmer, and Zarriyah Palmer; a host of other relatives and friends.