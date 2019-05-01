|
Lubbock- Howard Lynn Wallis, 60, of Lubbock, passed away at his home Monday April 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his Wife of 39 years, Patti. Lynn "Pop" was born June 23, 1958, in Vernon, Texas. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1976. He attended Texas Tech University and after leaving went back to school to get an associate's degree to become a Paramedic. He worked at Great Plains Distributers for 10 years, was a member of the Downtown Chapter of AMBUCS, was the 50th rodeo chairman, and worked at UMC as an EMS first responder for 24 years where he was Assistant Chief and Logistics and Disaster Coordinator. He helped develop the Public Safety Memorial in Lubbock. He was also a team member for the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force. He was also a strong believer in his Methodist faith. Lynn married his wife Patti Thomas on June 20, 1980 at Reese Air Force Base Chapel. His passion was genealogy. He was able to trace both his mothers and fathers ancestry back to the year 1300 in Scotland. He enjoyed building things. He was a talented builder, electrician, mechanic, and landscaper. He loved Texas Tech and the Red Raiders. He was also a gun enthusiast. Lynn is survived by his Wife Patti Wallis, daughter Jamie and Barry Ayer, of Lubbock, son Dustin Wallis and fiance McKenzie Griffin, granddaughter Caitlyn Ayer grandson Grayson Ayer, parents Bud and Grace Wallis, of Lubbock, sisters Donna and Jan Schwitters, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Beth and Gary George, of Lubbock, and Trace and Shad Campbell, of Lubbock, Cindy and Tim Sparkman, of Lubbock, niece Danya and family and nephew Matt and family. Celebration of life services will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven with Rev. Mark McMillan officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019