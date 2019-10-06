|
Lubbock- Howard Marshall Mercer 92, of Lubbock, Texas passed away Thursday October 3, 2019. He was born June 24,1927 in Dallas to Marshall and Reland Mercer. He was a World War 2 Navy Veteran serving the South Pacific as a Third Class signalman. He married Emma Lou Daniel in 1947, Howard was the founder and President of West Texas Optical for 42 years with locations in South and West Texas,
Howard was a member of Southwest Lubbock Rotary since 1982. He was a District Governor of Rotary District #5730. As President of Southwest Lubbock Rotary he helped raise money for the planning and planting of the Rotary Apple Orchard in 1992. He was selected a District Rotarian of the year in 1991-1992, 1992-1993 and Co Rotarian of the year 1996-1997. He was awarded the Rotary 5730 Outstanding Service Award in 1997. In March 2010 Rotary International presented Howard with their RI Services Above Self Award.
He served as a Board Member of the South Plains Food Bank, Breedlove Foods, the Bridge of Lubbock, and a member of the community and church committees.
He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Lubbock and served as a deacon.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 72 years, Emma Lou Mercer, his son Tutt Mercer of Lubbock, daughter Mandy Wiley and husband Tom of Lubbock and daughter Mary McNally of Dallas, four grandchildren, Paul McNally, Laura Beth Hampton, Morgan Ladd and Sam Mercer, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces.
-- He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Fredna Clark and her husband
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019