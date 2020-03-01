|
|
Lubbock- Howard Wright, 69, of Lubbock, formerly of Littlefield, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born July 26, 1950 in Littlefield to RB and Vernedeen (Weaver) Wright.
Howard attended Littlefield Schools, and graduated with the class of 1969. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Howard was a skilled Respiratory Therapist, and worked for over 30 years in the Lubbock, Dallas and Dumas area. He shared his knowledge in the field, by teaching Respiratory Therapy at Baylor University and being an ACLS and CPR instructor. He also worked with AeroCare and Flight for Life and worked in the Neonatal ICU. He was a great Respiratory Therapist because he had a big heart and loved to help people, but he was especially talented with the premature babies. In his spare time, he enjoyed working out at the gym, and watching movies. His greatest joy was "his girls", his daughter Anissa and granddaughter Savannah. He loved being a "Poppy", and never missed a Friday date with his granddaughter. They enjoyed going to Ready, Set, Go!, and he recently was her escort to her Valentine's Day Dance. On Sunday mornings, he would take his girls donuts, and pick them up to go to The Refuge Church. Many days he would pick Savannah up from school and they would go do something fun together. He truly enjoyed spending every second he could with his girls and was always standing up for them.
Howard is survived by his daughter, Anissa Wright Dusenberry and fiancee Michael McKinney of Lubbock; a son, Christopher Heath Wright of Dallas, TX; his beloved granddaughter, Savannah Hope Dusenberry of Lubbock; step sons, Kevin Marsh of Wolfforth, TX and Kelly Garrett; stepdaughter, Jana Gardner of Lubbock; step grandchildren, Jamie Summers and John Michael Sisson; two brothers, Bill Wright and wife Minh of Houston and Richard Wright and wife Mary of Littlefield; a sister, Amanda Rodriguez and husband Eric of Hobbs, NM; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Alexandria Hope Wright.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Grace Chapel in Littlefield with Pastor Travis officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020