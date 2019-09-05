|
Fort Worth- Hoyt Curren Nix, 89, passed away August 31, 2019 at Texas Health Hospital in Fort Worth. Funeral services were held Tuesday at Western Hills Church of Christ, Fort Worth. Interment followed at Memoryland Memorial Park, Greenville.
Hoyt was born to Julius H. and Una K. Nix in Celeste, Texas on October 6, 1929. He graduated from Celeste High School in 1949 and married Janell Kilman of Jacobia on August 5, 1949. In 1952, Hoyt founded Nix Electric in Lubbock, Texas. He was a faithful member of Caprock, Indiana Ave., and Kingsridge Church of Christ in Lubbock during his 50 years before moving to Fort Worth in 2012. He is currently a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Fort Worth.
Hoyt is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Leta Glasscock; brother, J.H. Nix Jr., and his loving wife of 64 years, Janell Kilman Nix.
He is survived by his son, Mike Nix and wife, Shelley of Lubbock; his daughter, Pam DuLaney and husband, Bob, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Russell Nix and wife, Bethany, Natalie Butler and husband, Walt, Travis DuLaney and wife, Leslie, Trey DuLaney; and great grandchildren, Cohen, Crue, Adam, McKinsey, and Tatum.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019