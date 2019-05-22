|
|
Loop- Funeral services for H.T. Todd, 90, of Loop, Texas will be conducted Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Ashmore Baptist Church with Rev. Bert Cooper officiating assisted by Rev. Danny Willis and Joyce Burdett. Interment will follow in the Loop Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves. He passed away Monday, May 20th where he had been in the loving care of Seminole Memorial Health Care Center for several months.
H.T. was born June 2, 1928 in Dawson County, Texas to Henry Thomas and Hallie Mae Roberts Todd. H.T. and Billie Bingham were married July 22, 1948 in Brownfield, Texas. He was a member of Ashmore Baptist Church, was a pumper for Amerada Hess for 18 years, and was a farmer. He was preceded in death by his wife Billie Todd, a brother David Neal Todd, and a sister Helen Mae Ross.
H.T. is survived by three daughters Kathy Halbrooks and husband Loyd of Loop, Vicki Scott and husband Calvin of Ashmore, and Carla Young and husband Mike of Ashmore; along with 9 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren, 1great-great-grandchild; and a brother-in-law Harold Ross and a sister-in-law Becky Todd.
Family suggests in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Community Seeds P.O. Box 335 Point, Texas 75472.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019