O'Donnell- Hulen S. Ledbetter "Papaw" joined the love of his life in heaven on Feb. 4, 2020.
A memorial service celebrating his 83 years of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the First Baptist Church in O'Donnell.
Hulen was born June 12, 1936 in Wells, Texas, to Audy "W.A." Ledbetter and Mary (Hays) Ledbetter. He married Billie "Tootie" Smith in June 1964.
He loved the South Plains of Texas and was a history buff and a walking encyclopedia. He knew about the weather in just about any location you could name.
He loved to cook and create recipes of his own. He also loved to fish, loved Bluegrass music, George Jones, and the Texas Longhorns. He enjoyed many special conversations with Aunt Pansy in Wyoming.
Hulen served in the Navy for four years. He retired from IMC Potash Company in Carlsbad, New Mexico, after 34 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife and life partner Billie "Tootie" Ledbetter; a brother, Bill Ledbetter; and a sister, Jodie Slay.
Hulen is survived by a son, Rod Ledbetter (Sheila); a daughter, Laura Brown; four grandchildren, Amy Ledbetter (Mike), Cameron Brown, Cody Brown, and Maddie Brown; a great-granddaughter, Cami Castillo; a brother, Kenny Ledbetter, a sister, Nell Wylie; and two brothers-in-law, Scot Smith (Debbie), and Steve Smith (Elaine), and his little Chihuahua bear killer "Little Girl."
Memorial donations may be made to West Texas Gifts of Hope, Inc., P.O. Box 891, Odessa, Texas 79760.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020