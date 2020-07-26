Coppell- Services for Ida Jones, 99, of Coppell and formerly of Post will be at 10 AM Monday July 27, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Post. Burial in Terrace Cemetery will be under the direction of Hudman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 until 7:30 PM Sunday at the funeral home.



Ida died on July 23, 2020 in Grapevine. She was born in Lott, Tx on June 18, 1921 to Nettie and James Ellis Polk.



She married Ivan Lee Jones Sr. on May 15, 1959. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1991. She lived in Post most of her life where she taught in the elementary school until her retirement in 1986. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Post.



Survivors include her son Ivan Lee and Irina Jones Jr. of Corinth, sister Sue McDaniel of Conroe, grandchildren Ivan Lee Jones III, Erin Jones and Alex Ageev and a great granddaughter Olivia Jones.



