Lubbock- 90, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 at Griffin Mortuary. Ida was born to Ben Jeff and Bertha Hood on December 9, 1929. Ida leaves to cherish her memory, Aunt Rezell Jones; brother, Delbert Hood; niece, Doris Hood Smith; two nephews, Dwight Hood and George Smith; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020