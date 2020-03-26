Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
1929 - 2020
Ida M. Thomas Obituary
Lubbock- 90, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 at Griffin Mortuary. Ida was born to Ben Jeff and Bertha Hood on December 9, 1929. Ida leaves to cherish her memory, Aunt Rezell Jones; brother, Delbert Hood; niece, Doris Hood Smith; two nephews, Dwight Hood and George Smith; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
