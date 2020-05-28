Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ila Stull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila Verne Lobban Stull


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ila Verne Lobban Stull Obituary
Glen Rose TX- Ila Verne Lobban Stull, 94 passed away on Monday; May 25, 2020 in Fort Worth. She was born October 12, 1925 in Clovis, NM.

Funeral 2:00 PM. Sunday; May 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Glen Rose, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James C "Jim" Stull, Jr., her parents; 3 brothers (Leslie, Leonard, Elton) and one grandson, William E "Billy Gene" Stull.

Survivors: Three children: Billy, South Padre Island, TX; Christine Broyles, The Woodlands, TX; and David (Annette), Granbury, TX; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ivan Lobban (Delphie), Salina, KS; two cousins: Marcy Oestermyer (Gene) and Carl Simpson (Ati), Lubbock, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -