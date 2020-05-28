|
|
Glen Rose TX- Ila Verne Lobban Stull, 94 passed away on Monday; May 25, 2020 in Fort Worth. She was born October 12, 1925 in Clovis, NM.
Funeral 2:00 PM. Sunday; May 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Glen Rose, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C "Jim" Stull, Jr., her parents; 3 brothers (Leslie, Leonard, Elton) and one grandson, William E "Billy Gene" Stull.
Survivors: Three children: Billy, South Padre Island, TX; Christine Broyles, The Woodlands, TX; and David (Annette), Granbury, TX; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ivan Lobban (Delphie), Salina, KS; two cousins: Marcy Oestermyer (Gene) and Carl Simpson (Ati), Lubbock, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020