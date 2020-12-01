Lubbock- Viewing and visitation for Ildefonso D. Ramos, "ID" began 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020, at Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel Window. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at The City of Lubbock Cemetery with Father Martin Pina officiating under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel.Ildefonso Ramos went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Simon and Elisa Ramos and a son Ildefonso Ramos Jr.ID Ramos was born July 17, 1944 in Matamoros Mexico. He moved to Brownsville, Texas with his parents and brothers and sisters. He is the eldest of five brothers and three sisters.Later he moved to Lubbock, Texas where he met the love of his life, Bertha Tello. They were married August 3, 1964. They had a son, Ildefonso Ramos Jr. who passed away shortly after birth. Later had a daughter and two sons. Daughter Bertha Cantu, her husband Mario Cantu, son Luis Ramos, his wife Molly Ramos, son Richard Ramos and his wife Christina Ramos all of Lubbock. He had six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ildefonso worked for Farmers Coop Compress for forty-six years. He later retired to spend time with his wife, children and all his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.Pallbearers will include:Joel Cantu, Luis Ramos Jr, Mark Cantu, Gabriel Ramos, James Tello and Leonard TelloHonorary Pallbearer will be Gilbert Joel Ramos