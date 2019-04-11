Home

Illa Sue (Kidd) Courtney


1940 - 2019
Illa Sue (Kidd) Courtney Obituary
Lubbock- Illa "Sue" (Kidd) Courtney, 78 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born September 27, 1940 to Vester Barnett and Emma Elsie (Donaldson) Kidd in Lamesa, Texas. Sue graduated from Seminole High School in 1959. She worked for Litton Industries, Daco Fire Equipment, and in medical records for Covenant Health System. Sue was a member of Westmont Christian Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Neta Hansen (Gary), Donnie Courtney (Kristy), Lynn Courtney all of Lubbock; sibling, LaRue Courtney; seven grandchildren, Ashley Taylor (Tim), T.J. Scoggins (Kelli), Shawnda Courtney, Shawn Courtney and wife Courtney, Cody Courtney, Heather Courtney, Clayton Hansen; and seven great-grandchildren, Jarrett Ross, Whitni Scoggins, Cooper Scoggins, Colton Scoggins, Tanner Scoggins, Zoey Taylor, Zach Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Danny Harold Courtney in 1985; siblings, Dale Kidd, Jonell Lucas, Maxine Wright, Marvell Kidd, Truman Kidd, and Frank Kidd; and her children's father, Harold Courtney.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with family receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Westmont Christian Church with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Manna Acres, 2510 Slide Rd., Lubbock, TX 79407 or to Westmont Christian Church, 4808 Utica Ave., Lubbock, TX 79414.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
