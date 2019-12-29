|
Lubbock- Ima Jo Copeland passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 93 in Lubbock. Visitation will be held Monday, December 30th at 1:00pm, with the funeral service following at 2:00pm at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Ima Jo was born October 1, 1926 in Turkey, Texas. She was the sixth child and only girl of Floyd R. Gafford and Myrtle M. Gafford. She graduated from Turkey High School in 1944. While working for the postal service, she met the love of her life, Robert C. (Bob) Copeland. They married in 1946 and celebrated 56 years of a wonderful life together. In the beginning of their life as a couple, she was a devoted preacher's wife and lifetime member of the Church of Christ Church. After a career change, Ima Jo was a homemaker, raising two daughters with her husband in Levelland, Texas. At the age of 40, she embarked on a career in education while teaching head start in Whitharral, Texas. She attended South Plains College and Texas Tech University at night and in the summer, graduating with a master's degree. Her 34-year long career in education included teaching head start and 5th grade for Whitharral ISD, High School Art, becoming a Diagnostician and Supervisor for Frenship ISD, and ending her last 14 years teaching Pre-K at Reese Elementary and North Ridge Elementary. Teaching was a passion for her, and she had a lasting impact on the lives of hundreds of young people. Not only did she teach the curriculum, but she also taught her students the principles of life, a strong work ethic, and the importance of values and good moral character. She and her husband moved from Levelland to Lubbock in 1976 to be close to family and enjoy their grandchildren. Upon her retirement, she loved working in her rose garden, traveling, and most of all her great-grandchildren, attending many of their activities. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. (Bob) Copeland, her parents, Floyd R. Gafford and Myrtle M. Gafford, 5 brothers, George Gafford, V.H. (Bud) Gafford, Conway Gafford, J.D. Gafford, and Randolph B. Gafford. Left to cherish Ima Jo's (Mammy) memory are 2 daughters, Vickie Copeland of Lubbock, Candie Bennett and husband, Gary, of Lubbock, 3 grandsons, Brandon Bennett, Bryan Bennett and wife, Emily, and Bryce Bennett all of Lubbock, 1 granddaughter, Brittney Bennett also of Lubbock, 4 great-grandchildren, Harrison Bennett, Ella Bennett, Annabelle Bennett and Beau Bennett all of Lubbock, and numerous nieces and nephews. Pall bearers will be Gary Bennett, Brandon Bennett, Bryan Bennett, Floyd Gafford, Larry Gafford, Jimmy Burson. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Bryce Bennett. The family would like to thank Elsa Hernandez for being a kind and loving caregiver for Mrs. Copeland. Donations may be of your choice or to the Lubbock Children's Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019