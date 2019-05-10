Austin, TX- Our mother, Imogene Elizabeth Sanders Gray, 98, passed away May 8, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Mother was born in Kress, Texas, May 13, 1920. Her parents were George and Elizabeth Houser whose families were early settlers in the Texas Panhandle. Mother had two brothers, Johnnie and George Jr., both of whom predeceased mother. Mother attended school in Hart, Texas where she met our daddy, Robert Sanders. They were married in 1936 in Clovis, New Mexico. Mother and daddy lived in Hart, Pampa, Sundown and Levelland. They moved to Lubbock in 1946 with their children, Susan and Lee Sanders. We lived across the street from Roscoe Wilson Elementary school for thirty five years. We were a typical 50s' family with church activities, piano lessons, cub scouts, canasta clubs, vacations to Red River and Pagosa Springs. Mother was not only a great and compassionate person but a gifted artist. After our daddy died in 1975, mother supported herself through her china painting, antique trading and furniture design. Mother continued her passion for painting until her stroke in 1998.In 1980 mother married Frank Gray and they had many happy years until Frank's death in 2002. After Frank's death, Mother moved to Austin and resided at the Heritage Living Center for the last seventeen years. Mother is survived by her daughter, Susan Hilburn and her husband Sam of Austin; son, Lee Sanders and wife Bonnie of Midland; granddaughter, Elizabeth and husband Patrick Gergaud of Austin; grandson, Scott Sanders of Casper, Wyoming; granddaughter, Libby and husband Nigel Smith of McKinney; four great grandchildren: Benoit, Esmee, Mason and Chloe, and sister-in-law, Joyce Houser of Odessa. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019