Imogene Miller Obituary
Lubbock- Imogene Burnett Miller was born in Hobart, Oklahoma January 27, 1927 to Happy and Letha Elliott. She attended school in Blair, Oklahoma. She married Leon Burnett in 1946 and he preceded her in death on February 7, 1993. She married Wayne Miller November 20, 1999 and he passed away November 11, 2004. She was a Cafeteria manager for LISD, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Her survivors include one son; Larry Burnett and wife; Karen of Lubbock, two daughters; Judy Macon and Husband; John of Amarillo, Beverly Dwyer and Husband; John of Garland. Two sisters; Nelda McLain of Stratford and Jo Brock of Altus, Oklahoma. Two granddaughters; Jeana Faske and husband; Gerry of Amarillo and Claire Thatcher and husband; Ryan of Grants, New Mexico. Two great-grandsons; Caid Faske and wife Shylo of Nacogdoches and Brendon Faske of Lubbock. One great-great-granddaughter; Aniston of Nacogdoches.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
