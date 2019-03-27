|
Lubbock- Ina Jean Wampler, 92, of Lubbock, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born in Carroll County, Missouri, in April of 1926, to the late Clarence F Huff and Lula Huff. Ina Jean graduated from Hale High School in Hale, Missouri. She was married to Hobert Wampler in June of 1943. Ina Jean owned and operated small businesses for many years. She is survived by her son, Gary Wampler of Houston, Tx, three grandchildren; Elizabeth Rose Wampler of Oakland, CA, Elissa Star Wampler Ballman of Greenbush, ME, and Lawrence Daniel Wampler of Denver, CO, a sister; Barbara Schmidt of Andale, KS and a brother, C.F. Huff of Sunrise Beach, MO. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
