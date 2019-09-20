|
Lubbock- Ina Lora Dew of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Lora was born February 23, 1935 in Lubbock, Texas to Troy and Veda McDole Buchanan. She married Wilmer "Willie" Dew on October 7, 1950 in Clovis, New Mexico. Lora especially enjoyed bowling and coin collecting. She worked as an assembly line manager for Tyco Grinnell and owned D&S Gin Saw Service. Lora will be missed by all who new and loved her.
Lora was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wilmer, and a son Delbert Leon Dew. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Denise Meneley and Diana Louise Brothers and her husband Otis Brothers; one son, Durrell Dwayne Dew of Las Vegas, NV; and one brother, Walter Lee Buchanan Sr. of Lubbock. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three nephews.
There are no services planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.adamsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation (www.hemophilia.org).
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019