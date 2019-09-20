|
Huntsville- Inez Virginia Jackson was born February 11, 1922 in Clay County Texas. She was the daughter of Jesse Van Buren Forman and Pearl Mathews Forman. Inez moved with her family to Anton, Texas in 1935 where she met and married J. W. Jackson on February 28, 1940.
Inez is survived by her three children and their spouses. Son - Larry and Diane Jackson; daughters - Jan (Janette) and Doug Simpson; Mary and Tommy Johnson. She is also survived by ten grandchildren - Lynn Jackson, Lane Jackson, Lucretia Lowe, Rick Simpson, Robert Simpson, Russell Simpson, Tonya Sanders, LaTisha Bard; Laura Heard and Logan Lewellen; 30 great grandchildren and 5 great greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Inez and J. W. were lovingly called "Maw and Per" by all their grandkids. Maw and Per provided wonderful memories for their grandkids and developed work ethics during their summer visits. The summer days would begin with Maw's breakfast consisting of biscuits and gravy among other favorites. Part of the responsibilities for the grandkids was to spray weeds growing in the cotton. For their afternoon snack in the field, Maw would provide homemade pinch cake and lemonade. There might have been some missed weeds while they were watching for Maw's car with the snacks.
Inez and J.W. owned three cafes through their married life. She was a fabulous cook and loved to provide a huge feast to the family especially during holidays.
The last few years of Inez's life was at Carriage Inn in Huntsville. The caregivers were given the opportunity to know the love, spunkiness, laughter, antics and feistiness of Inez. At the age of 97, she still loved playing 42 with her Carriage Inn friends. She was an enthusiastic shopper, liked clothes with "bling" and enjoyed making necklaces. She was truly loved and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
Inez was pre-deceased by J W, her parents, sister (Evelyne Lewis), brother (Vernon Forman) and great granddaughter (Faith Bard). On September 16, Inez was reunited with these family members. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019