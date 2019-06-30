|
Lubbock- Irema Herrera Villarreal, 64, of Lubbock, after bravely fighting complications of diabetes, went home to be with her Lord peacefully in her home on Friday, June 28th, 2019, at 11:07 am. Irema was born on December 31, 1954, in Paducah, Texas to Roman Villarreal and Maria Herrera Villarreal both now deceased. Irema worked as daytime head custodian at the Downtown Transfer Plaza and as a nighttime Supervisor at Texas Tech University for the last 28 years. She raised two daughters and one son on her own and five of eight grandchildren. Irema's friends will remember her from fun work activities, shopping, and occasionally going out to eat, but her family will always remember her for her positive examples, optimism, accomplishments, compassion, tenderness and her generosity toward others. Mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend, you will be greatly missed we will always love and remember you!
On behalf of our family, we want to thank Rudy Delgado because even though they were never married, he was by her side all the time even till the end, he was closer to her than just a friend. We also want to extend our appreciation to the Guajardo Funeral Chapels for caring for our loved one as if she were their own.
Survivors include three children: Francisca Torres, Chico Torres and Lisa Villarreal all of Lubbock; two sisters: Rose McCormick of Washington State and Louisa McClellend of Pampa, Texas; three brothers: Esteban Aguilar of Pampa, Texas, Juan Aguilar and Raymond Villarreal both of Amarillo, Texas; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lubbock. The burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens in Woodrow, Texas under the direction of Guajardo Funeral Chapels. The viewing of the body will be at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Saturday, June 29 from 6-9pm and again on Sunday, June 30 from 3-9pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019