Lubbock- A graveside service for Irena Amaro Casarez was held at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas, with Father Jim McCartney officiating.
She died April 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was 84 years old.
Irena was born on June 28, 1935 in Maxwell, Texas to Antonio and Benita Amaro. Irena was raised in O'Donnell, Texas where she attended O'Donnell High School and distinguished herself by being both the first Hispanic homecoming queen as well OHS's first Hispanic graduate in 1955. She was then called to the nursing profession. Irena graduated from St. Anthony's Nursing School (Amarillo, TX). Upon graduation, she served a brief stint as a Registered Nurse at the Big Spring VA Hospital then at Methodist Hospital in Lubbock, Texas from 1960 until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church since 1965.
Irena is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lusgardo Franco Casarez, son Lusgardo Amaro Casarez, daughter Sonia Casarez Yeck, son-in-law Gary Yeck, grandson Jerry Aguirre, Jr., and sister Rosie Ortiz. She was preceded in death by her father Antonio Amaro, her mother Benita Zamora Amaro, and her brother Tony Amaro. Irena was aunt to 43 nieces and nephews, and friend to so many fortunate to have been touched by her generous spirit, loving heart, and gentle strength.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church (Religious Education), Hospice of Lubbock (Covenant Health Foundation), or Covenant Joe Arrington Cancer Research and Treatment Center.
A memorial mass honoring Irena will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020