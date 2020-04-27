|
|
Lubbock- 82, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Irene K. Evans was born to C. D. Kendrick and Tressie King on April 19, 1938 in Commerce, Texas. She graduated from Dunbar High School and after graduation she attended Huston Tillotson University and Wayland Baptist University obtaining a degree in Education and was a well respected educator for LISD for 30 years. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Roshon Martin; two sons, Edward (Joyce) Williams and Durral (Margie) Evans; sister-in-law, Jessie Barber; 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020