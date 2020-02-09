|
Quitman- Irma Delia (Martinez) Richey, age 51 of Quitman, Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on January 29, 2020. Irma was born to Eduardo and Pauline (Pena) Martinez on April 3, 1968, in Lubbock, Texas. She graduated from Lubbock Cooper High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University.
Irma and her Husband, Stephen Richey were married for 15 years. She was a loving mother of 3 children, JD, Jordan and Alexus. She ministered as a youth leader at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church. She was a Family Based Caseworker with CPS for the State of Texas.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Eduardo Martinez.
Survivors include her Husband, Stephen Richey of Quitman; Son, Jon David Morales Jr. and wife, Laekan Kemp of Leander; Daughters, Jordan Danielle Morales of Lubbock and Alexus Renee Richey of Quitman; Mother, Pauline Martinez of Woodrow; Brothers, Benito Martinez of Woodrow, Edward P Martinez Jr. and wife Elizabeth of Maxwell and George Martinez and wife Nicole of Lewisville; Sisters, Leticia Avera and husband Jeff of Dothan AL, Lisa Sherman and husband Sammy of Lubbock, and Edwina Medrano and husband Noel of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020