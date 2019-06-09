|
|
Lubbock- Irma Lorenz died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She would have celebrated her 87th birthday on June 19. Heaven's watermelon will be the sweetest. She met the man of her dreams-Herman Lorenz-on a blind date. They married on December 21, 1952 and lived happily for 66 years. She spent her days helping Herman, taking care of her children and anyone else who needed a helping hand or a kind heart. She stood side by side with Herman as they farmed, raised pigs, cattle, and cotton. She was blessed with many life-long friends. She was a devout Lutheran and lived a Christian life.
She is survived by her beloved Herman. She is the much-loved mother of Beverly (Artie) Limmer, and Cherisse Byrd (Who she is catching up with in Heaven.), and Carrie (Dale) Odom. She is the cherished grandmother of Landry (Christine) Odom, Weston Odom, Austin Limmer, and Colton (Tatiana) Limmer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Remember Irma by taking a few moments doing something you love-work a crossword puzzle, watch Wheel of Fortune, enjoy a favorite hobby, call or visit a friend, play a game with your children, make a memory with your grandchildren, or spend a few quiet moments remembering her and what she meant to you. Celebrate life!
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019