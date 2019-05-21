|
Lubbock- Isabel Juarez Adame, 93 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born November 25, 1925 to Jose Ozuna and Inocencia Juarez Adame in Venus, Texas. Isabel had no education but taught himself to write and read both in English and in Spanish. He taught himself how to play the guitar and other instruments. Isabel was a WWII veteran and received an honorable discharge from the United States Navy. Isabel enjoyed gardening, family gatherings and playing music.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Abelino Adame of Lubbock, Mario Adame and wife Leticia of Irving; Justo Adame and wife Teodora of San Angelo, Roberto Adame and wife Gloria of Lubbock, Ramon Adame and wife Sandra of Lubbock, Ricardo Adame and wife Jackie of Humble; twenty-one grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; and fifteen great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anestacia Gatica Adame; father, Jose O. Adame; mother, Inocencia Juarez Adame; sons, Isabel Adame, Jr., Felix Adams, Raymond Adame, and David Adame; daughter, Adela Montanez; and his second wife, Aurora Adame.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with family receiving friends at 5:00 p.m. and services to follow at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019