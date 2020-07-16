Lubbock- On Monday July 6th 2020, Isaias "Jerry" Hernandez loving husband and very proud father of our only child, Adrian, passed away at the age of 68.



Jerry was born in Olton Texas to Roberto and Paula Hernandez and graduated from Muleshoe High School. He married Rosa Villanueva, February 27, 1982 in Littlefield TX and deeply cherished her and their 38 years of marriage.



Those left to cherish his memory are wife Rosa, son Adrian and his wife Esmerelda, and their precious daughter Mia whom Grampa so loved and looked forward to holding and spoiling.



He is also survived by his brothers Gerardo Hernandez and Albert Hernandez of San Antonio, Joe Hernandez of Canyon, and Julio Hernandez of Plainview; sisters Anita Marquez of San Antonio, Dominga Cano and Dolores Garcia of Edinburg TX, Gracie Gomez of Lubbock, Amelia Hernandez of Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father Roberto, his mother Paula and step-father Juan Lopez, and brothers David and Santos Hernandez.



Jerry was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor. His joy was in helping people and he formed a long-lasting partnership with like-minded friends and charged into a career which he absolutely loved and excelled in because it allowed him to do just that, help people in a time of need. Besides travelling with his wife and exploring some of the most beautiful beaches in God's creation, his favorite pastime was to take long walks and long naps with his ever present companion BooBoo.



As you remember Jerry, please reflect on the relationship he had developed with his Creator and God Jehovah, the deep love he had for his family and friends, the enthusiasm he had to help people, his integrity, passion and the love we saw and felt from him each and every day.



In order to ensure social distancing and safety of family and friends, virtual services will be held July 18, 2020 at 1 pm, by invitation only.



