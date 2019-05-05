Amarillo- Graveside services for Iva D. (Dee) Pridmore, 100, of Amarillo (Formerly of Lubbock) were 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery with Dr. Stan Blevins officiating.



Mrs. Pridmore passed away on April 28, 2019 in Amarillo. She was born July 31, 1918 in Hope, Arkansas. Her family moved to the West Texas Area in 1930. She graduated from Smyer High School in 1936, she attended Draughon's Business College in Lubbock. She married Joe T. Pridmore on November 11, 1940 in Bernalillo, NM. He preceded her in death, March 2, 1963. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after serving 30 years in Government service. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church where she taught a bible class for women for over 45 years. She held several offices in Local Chapter 244 of the National Association for Retired Federal Employees.



Loved ones include daughter, Glenda Whiteley and husband Glenn; daughter in law, Kathy Pridmore; step son Sam Pridmore and wife Betsy; step daughter in law, Jerrie Pridmore-Havens; brother, Paul Burns; 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe T. , parents Carrie and Malachi Burns, daughter, Donna Pridmore; son, James Pridmore , step-son Dr. Ted Pridmore, step-daughter Bennie Pridmore Carter; 7 brothers and 4 sisters. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019