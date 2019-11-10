|
Fort Davis- Ivan Creed Wardroup went home to be with the Lord on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 4:45PM. Ivan was born at Del Sol Hospital on October 15th, 2019. He was a fighter from day one, overcoming every expectation and beating all odds. Ivan continued to be a fighter right down to his final moments. In his brief 23 days on earth, he brought overwhelming joy to his parents, family, and friends. His beautiful spirit touched many lives, far beyond those who got to meet him personally.
Funeral services will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church's central campus on 45th and Memphis on Wednesday, November 13th at 1PM. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. An additional Memorial will be held on Saturday November 16th at 1PM at Fort Davis United Methodist Church in Fort Davis, Texas.
Ivan is survived by his mother, Jordan Taryn Wardroup, and his father Bryan James Wardroup, as well as grandparents Russ and Carole Wardroup, of Lubbock, Andy and Deann Holcomb of Wolffroth, along with great grandparents Hal and Barbara Corbin of Lubbock, Ray and Marilyn Holcomb of Lubbock, and Jim and Sylvia Perkins of Amarillo. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rest in peace, baby boy. Your mommy and daddy love you.
