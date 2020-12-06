Lubbock- Ivan Joseph Kirk went to be with the Lord in Lubbock Tx November 24th 2020, he was 78. He was born November 29th 1941 in Llano Texas, He went to school in Hobbs New Mexico. He was a Master painter, paper hanger, taping and bedding man and Master Carpenter. He did that work for 30 years in Austin Texas as well as Lubbock. A True Jack of all trades. A lover of Jesus and a real helping hand to a friend in need. He was a good man and you could always count on having a great laugh in his presence. He was survived by his wife Fran, a daughter Lanie, step children Terry, Jojo & Judy and 6 grandchildren Cory, Cody, Addie, Caly; Chris and Mckenzie. His 3 sisters Sue, Barbara, and Charlene as well as serval nieces nephews cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by His Mother Cassels, Dad Delbert, Brother Carl Ray, Brother in law Bob, a son in law Kent, a niece Karla Kay and all of his beloved Aunts and Uncles. He will be deeply missed by those who loved him and He loved many.



