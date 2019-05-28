Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for J'Shun Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J'Shun Derome Davis


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J'Shun Derome Davis Obituary
Lubbock- 18, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born to Jermaine Davis and Tawalla Estelle on June 25, 2000. J'Shun attended Wheatly Elementary and moved to Littlefield where he graduated from Littlefield High School. He attended Clarendon College for one semester then attended South Plains College. J'Shun leaves to cherish his memory; his parents, Jermaine Davis (Anna) and Tawalla Estelle (John); grandparents, Charles and Judy Bolden, John and Joanna Taylor, Arlena Seth, and Johnny Estelle; one sister, Ja'Kayla Estelle; three brothers, Jonathan Davis, Jonah Kirby, and Josiah Davis; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Littlefield High School, Littlefield, TX. Interment will follow at Littlefield Memorial Park, Littlefield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now