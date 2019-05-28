|
Lubbock- 18, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born to Jermaine Davis and Tawalla Estelle on June 25, 2000. J'Shun attended Wheatly Elementary and moved to Littlefield where he graduated from Littlefield High School. He attended Clarendon College for one semester then attended South Plains College. J'Shun leaves to cherish his memory; his parents, Jermaine Davis (Anna) and Tawalla Estelle (John); grandparents, Charles and Judy Bolden, John and Joanna Taylor, Arlena Seth, and Johnny Estelle; one sister, Ja'Kayla Estelle; three brothers, Jonathan Davis, Jonah Kirby, and Josiah Davis; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Littlefield High School, Littlefield, TX. Interment will follow at Littlefield Memorial Park, Littlefield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary
