J. A. Chambliss
Brownfield- J. A. Chambliss passed away peacefully at his home in Brownfield on July 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Jay was a lifelong resident of Brownfield and served the community in many ways. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Lucille Chambliss, and Joy, his wife of 65 years. He is survived by a son, Johnny and a daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and Bill Oates, all of Lubbock. Jay had 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A service celebrating his life will be held August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Brownfield.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
