Lubbock- Under the light of a full moon, J.C. Chambers died peacefully on April 8, 2020. J.C. was born in Spearman, Texas to Priscilla and Charles Chambers on October 21, 1931. The family moved to Lubbock in 1936 when J.C. was four-years-old. From that moment J.C. would call Lubbock his home.
After graduating from Lubbock High School, J.C. attended Texas Tech University, receiving a BBA in 1954. In 1955, J.C. enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Otsu, Japan from 1955 to 1956. Returning to Lubbock J.C. joined the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. In 1998, he was a founding partner in Partners Financial Group, LLP, where he worked until his death.
A Red Raider through and through, J.C. enjoyed all activities at Texas Tech. A longtime member of the Alumni Association, the Red Raider Club, and the Tech Foundation, J.C. was named a Distinguished Alumni in 1990.
A talented communicator and natural leader, J.C. easily took command of any room. J.C. used those God-given gifts to contribute to organizations that improved the quality of life on the South Plains. Driven by his enduring commitment to the Lubbock community, J.C. served as campaign chairman of the United Way in 1969 and again in 1980. As president of the United Way in 1970, J.C. oversaw the agency's efforts in the aftermath of Lubbock's deadly tornado.
J.C. actively contributed to the Boy Scouts of America, the Boys Club, the West Texas Museum Association, the University Civic Chorale, the Methodist Hospital Foundation, the Center for Addiction and Recovery, and the Children's Orthopedic Board. J.C. also chaired the Lubbock County Hospital District, was a member of the Brazos River Authority Board, and served on the Texas Board of Health. He served on the Board of the First National Bank, Ford Bank Group, and the Southwestern Public Service Company.
Though his accomplishments were many, J.C. always said becoming an Eagle Scout was one of his proudest moments. The Scout Law asks that a Scout be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. J.C. spent his life working to be all of those things.
The consummate husband, parent and grandparent, J.C. loved his family deeply. To J.C., the amount of love a heart could hold was infinite. He reveled in the sound of laughter and was a master at bringing it to life in any situation. And mayhem, as long as it was of the joyous, family type, was one of his greatest pleasures. Able to spin a yarn in a moment's notice, J.C. could deliver the most fanciful and improbable scenario with such layered sincerity that many an unsuspecting grandchild believed he was actually a secret agent, stationed in Lubbock on the most sensitive and important of duties. His imagination knew no bounds. To this day there are several well-educated adult grandchildren that believe he has actually been to Mars.
J.C. often joked that he conned his way into most things. In truth, J.C. was more on the level than most suspected. Patty, his beloved wife of forty years, went into their marriage believing that J.C. could actually cook (he'd wowed her with baked onions, complete with Beau Monde, a seasoning he never understood but believed the name to be sufficiently impressive). As every child in his and Patty's newly-combined family will attest, Patty did all of the cooking. In fairness, J.C. didn't mind putting the dishes in the dishwasher.
J.C. loved a crowd, which is fortunate because his family was larger than most small towns. But J.C. also loved one-on-one conversations with a family member, friend, or member of the community. He truly cared about people.
And J.C. loved his wife Patty. Never did he delay in returning home at the end of the day. That's where Patty was, and there was no one in the world with whom J.C. would have rather spent time.
J.C. would be the first to say that he was not perfect. He knew that despite his accomplishments he was like anyone else living in Lubbock. He had his share of frustrations and disappointments. But rarely did he let those frustrations and disappointments keep him from enjoying life - life was too precious, too much fun, too beautiful to allow for that. And if J.C. had to offer hard advice to a family member or close friend, he always softened his words with a look toward the future. He believed no matter how bad things might seem, there were always brighter days just over the horizon. J.C. firmly believed in the power of love and faith.
More than anything, to spend time with J.C. was to know that you were loved.
In his final days, J.C. continually expressed his gratitude for the gifts he had been given, often repeating the word "grateful." His belief in God was profound, and he faced his death with gratitude for the days that he had lived. He talked often of crossing the river. He knew that there were many close friends and beloved family waiting on the other side.
J.C. is survived by his wife, Patty, and their children Tracy Fell, Lisa Webber, Johnette Seltzer (Jimmy), Jeff Chambers (Shari), John Chambers (Maureen), Lynn Blomquist (Greg), his fourteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Priscilla, his sisters, Phyllis Turner and Vicki Haut, and his stepson, Jimmy Livingston.
J.C. wanted his sincere thanks to be known to the many doctors, nurses, and care-givers that were a part of his life. A special thank you goes to Hospice of Lubbock for their unbelievable care.
J.C.'s family is profoundly grateful that he was in our lives. We will miss his prayers and blessings, his imaginative storytelling, and his warm sense of humor. And though we will miss his presence, his memory will long endure. What would make J.C. happiest would be knowing his many family and friends have brighter days at his remembrance and that Lubbock might just be a little bit better because he was here.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Lubbock or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020