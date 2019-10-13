|
Tahoka- J. E. "Jeff" Nance, Jr., 81, of Tahoka, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born May 12, 1938 in Omaha, Nebraska to J. E. Nance, Sr. and Leota (Knight) Nance. He attended Texas Tech University for two years before graduating from North Texas State with his business degree. He married Tommye Dempsey on May 6, 1967 in Dallas, Texas. The couple moved to Tahoka in 1969 where he farmed for 50 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Tahoka.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tommye Nance; children, Trey Nance and wife, Trista, of Allen and Misty Nance and husband, Colby, of Lubbock; grandchildren, Victoria, Noah, Knox, Breklyn, and Grayson; siblings, Carole Kincer and husband Dale of Lubbock, Nancy Page and husband Roy of Bullard, and Billy Nance and wife Bonita of Lubbock. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Michael Nance.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 with the family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Tahoka with interment to follow at Nevels Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lynn County Hospital or First Baptist Church.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019