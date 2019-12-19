|
|
Fisher Texas- J. Fred Bucy III passed away on the morning of Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the age of 71. He is survived by his son Josh Bucy with wife Kellie and grand-daughter Kendall; sister, Diane Gruber, husband Mike Gruber and nieces and nephews Michael, Becky and Chris; and sister, Roxanne Coogan, husband Keith Coogan and nephews, Patrick and Shane; father, J. Fred Bucy Jr. and his very good dog, Bessie.
He was a sixth generation Texan born in Lubbock on Nov. 25, 1948. Growing up, he spent his summers in Brownfield and Uvalde working on the family farms with his grandfather. He attended high school at St. Mark's School in Dallas. He attended University of Texas for a short time and was later a trained sharpshooter in the United States Army. He had a long career as a sailor and as Party Manager on a seismic exploration ship for oil exploration around the globe. As a celestial navigator he was reported "lost at sea" on occasion but Fred reportedly always knew where he was.
Fred spent a lot of his time researching family heritage and Texas history. He was active in organizations such as the Sons of the Republic of Texas and Former Texas Rangers Association honoring his ancestors that fought in the Texas Revolution and protected Texans with the Texas Rangers.
One of his favorite pastimes was driving and fixing cars. During his life, he was a member of the Texas Cobra Club, rode a Harley motorcycle, adventured in a Jeep CJ-7, and fixed and built many other cars that held a special place in his garage. He had an uncanny ability to diagnose complicated engine problems over the phone within minutes that would take hours for other mechanics.
He was married to Coral (Moore) Bucy from 1984 through 1994 and had one son, Joshua Bucy. He moved to Fischer in 2014 to be near his son, Josh and his family. Fred spent his last days on the ranch near his family and with his adopted dog, Bessie.
A graveside service will be held at Fischer Cemetery Friday Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. for friends and family of Fred Bucy. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Texas Sheriffs Association https://www.sheriffstx.org/donation
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019